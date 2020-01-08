Tucker releases 2020 V-Twin catalog

Tucker Powersports has released its 2020 V-twin catalog, and dealers can view the digital flipbook version online now. For 2020, Tucker loaded the book with a massive selection of V-twin parts and accessories from industry-leading brands, with many exclusive to Tucker.

What’s New

A few of the new products Tucker is offering in 2020 include:

LETRIC

Premium Plug-n-Play LED motorcycle lighting with a vast array of offerings for V-twin models, including headlights, taillights, turn signals, and accent lighting.

LECTRON FUEL SYSTEMS

Lectron Fuel Systems improve torque, horsepower, and fuel economy while adjusting for atmospheric conditions.

AQUATIC AV

Market leader in waterproof Harley-Davidson aftermarket audio, including stereo systems, speakers, amplifiers, and accessories that are waterproof and durable.

ROCKFORD FOSGATE

Rockford Fosgate motorcycle audio solutions provide cranked up and clear sound no matter what the speed.

TWIN POWER

New Fuel Pump kits feature all the necessary components needed to rebuild the O.E.M. fuel pump module, including pump, filter, hoses, clamps, and wiring harness as required.

WISECO

New Tracker Series piston line, a featured, high-performance piston offering for Harley Davidsons at a more affordable price point.

View the complete 2020 Tucker V-twin Catalog at this LINK.