Payton: Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki ready for A1

The wait is over for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner, Garrett Marchbanks, Cameron McAdoo and Jordon Smith as the opening round is finally here with Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California hosting Round 1 of the Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday.

During the off-season, McAdoo and Smith joined Forkner and Marchbanks on Kawasaki KX250 machines all with one goal in mind — to win championships.

The riders will be waiting for the final go-ahead from team owner Mitch Payton, as he usually keeps his cards close to his vest in regards to who is lining up on Saturday. Either way, he’s encouraged with how the off-season went and is ready for A1.

“We are really happy with our bikes and how the riders are looking. But even with all that, we will never really know where we are until we get to Anaheim. We had a really successful 2019 and we’re looking to come out strong this weekend. The riders are very eager to get back out there,” Payton said.

Monster Energy Supercross

Jan. 4, 2020

Angel Stadium

Anaheim, California

Broadcast begins at 10:00pm ET on NBCSN or NBC Gold

Autograph Signing

Friday, January 3

6 - 7 p.m.

Bert's Mega Mall

1151 N. Azusa Ave.

Covina, CA 91722