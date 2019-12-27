Yamaha gets naming rights at local train station

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced that it has signed a naming rights contract with Iwata City regarding the North Exit Square of the new Mikuriya Station, which is planned to open in March 2020 on the JR Tōkaidō Line in Iwata City, Shizuoka, Japan.

(From left) Mr. Osamu Watanabe, Mayor of Iwata City and Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka, President, CEO and Representative Director of Yamaha Motor at the signing ceremony. Photo courtesy of Yamaha Motor

Through this contract, the North Exit Square will be named the "Yamaha Motor Revs Circle," applying from March 7, 2020. In conjunction with the naming rights acquisition, a "nickname landmark" is planned to be installed in the center of the Mikuriya Station North Exit Square traffic circle.

As well as Yamaha Motor employees, Mikuriya Station is anticipated to be used by many local residents, Yamaha Stadium spectators, and visitors to the Communication Plaza, Yamaha Motor's corporate museum. Wanting to make a contribution to the local community through event promotion, Júbilo Iwata notifications etc. to station users, Yamaha Motor applied for the naming rights, and reached an agreement with Iwata City.

The name "Yamaha Motor Revs Circle" was crafted by combining two key elements. The first is "Revs," which draws on Yamaha’s brand slogan "Revs your Heart" to encapsulate the company’s desire to create exceptional value and experiences that enrich lives in the same way that revving the engine provides power to vehicles. The second is the concept of a "circle," which expresses identification with the company’s valued customers, working together with the local community and society as a whole, and coexistence with the environment.