WPS completes 245K square-foot Georgia warehouse

Western Power Sports Inc., has announced the completion of a new 245,000 square-foot warehouse in Midway, Georgia. Scheduled to open in late January 2020 (two weeks ahead of schedule), this state-of-the-art facility located near Savannah along Interstate 95 is part of an ongoing effort to increase support for its vast dealer network across the Southeastern U.S.

The new WPS digs in Midway, Georgia.

Designed and built from the ground up, this new WPS distribution center combines the latest in warehouse automation and the industry leading service WPS is known for. This new location will fundamentally change how WPS is able to serve the entire southern region. This opens the door for one day shipping to a greater number of dealers.

“This new warehouse is a great opportunity to better serve the powersports dealer network and the future growth of the company. It delivers on the latest in automation and allows us to properly facilitate dealers who need products quickly. The building is complete, the four-story pick module and racking are close, and we have started filling the warehouse with product and plan on shipping soon,” WPS CEO Craig Shoemaker said. “This has been in the works for several years and we are excited to start shipping orders out as soon as possible.”

To maintain maximum efficiency, the current 109,000 square-foot warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee, will be integrated into the new Georgia location. All shipping operations from the Memphis facility will switch over to Georgia.

With recent expansions at two current WPS facilities in California and Idaho, as well as an additional warehouse in Pennsylvania, WPS will continue delivering its dealer network with the ultimate in service and speed — all while offering more brands than ever before.

Based in Boise, Idaho, Western Power Sports (WPS) was incorporated in 1960 and distributes over 130,000 products that include off-road and street motorcycle, ATV, snowmobile, and watercraft parts and accessories to thousands of dealers nationwide.