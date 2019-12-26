MotoAmerica hosting Heritage Cup Vintage Program for 2020

MotoAmerica is looking for racers and/or owners of vintage motorcycles to participate in its new Heritage Cup events at Road America, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the 2020 MotoAmerica Series.



Owners/racers of 1986 and older Superbikes, as well as other racing motorcycles, two-stroke or four-stroke, GP or Production, can apply to participate by sending a rider resume, photos and the motorcycle’s historical data to registration@motoamerica.com. Priority will be given to those motorcycles with a racing pedigree. Anticipated classes will be Vintage Superbike alongside an Open Exhibition category.

MotoAmerica will hold Heritage Cup events in conjunction with the 2020 MotoAmerica Series rounds at Road America, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo by Brian J. Nelson

The Road America event will be held in conjunction with round four of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, May 29-31; the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Heritage Cup will be run with round six of the series in Monterey, California, July 10-12; and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway event will take place August 21-23 in Indianapolis, Indiana, as part of the eighth round of the series.

“We’re looking forward to bringing some of our road racing history to three of our events this year,” said MotoAmerica’s Chuck Aksland. “Celebrating the heritage of the MotoAmerica Series with vintage Superbikes will be exciting, coupled with the Open category should bring some very special sights and sounds to our events.”

