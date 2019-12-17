2020 YXZ1000R European Cup launches

Yamaha Motor Europe has announced the 2020 edition of the YXZ1000R European Cup, set to feature another thrilling year of Yamaha’s sport side-by-side in national championships, culminating in a season-ending SuperFinale.

Following the success of the 2019 SuperFinale, the event in October 2020 will return to the amazing locations of the Baja Portalegre — Portugal. The Stock winner of the European Cup SuperFinale will receive a brand-new YXZ1000R.

In a new initiative, the 2020 Cup will also field wildcard entries in the SuperFinale. The top finishing YXZ1000R in the Stock category, in both the 2020 Merzouga Rally — Morocco and Baja Aragon — Spain, will automatically qualify for the SuperFinale, joining the qualifiers from the National Cups. A new program running parallel to the official YXZ1000R European Cup will be the YXZ1000R Challenge, an overall ranking for racers competing outside of the Cup regardless of their racing preparation type. The YXZ1000R Challenge winner will receive a free entry to the Baja Aragon 2021. Detailed rules and regulations of the 2020 YXZ1000R European Cup will be available on Yamaha-racing.com soon.