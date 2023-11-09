Sponsored Content: Future-Proof your Digital Strategy

Content provided by Dealer Spike

With consumers increasingly turning to online platforms for their purchasing decisions, it’s crucial to future-proof your digital presence. Today’s shoppers are browsing on multiple channels, and they expect to have a streamlined and frictionless experience no matter which avenue they choose. We’re sharing some best practices that your dealership can implement to thrive in the digital age.

Leveraging Omnichannel Marketing

“Omnichannel” is more than using multiple marketing channels – it means using them together to create a cohesive strategy that keeps shoppers in your sales funnel.

Search Engine Optimization: Optimize your website for search engines to ensure it ranks high in relevant searches. Identify and target keywords specific to your industry, and regularly update your content to stay relevant in search engine algorithms.

Search Engine Marketing: Complement your SEO efforts with strategic paid ad campaigns. Invest in advertising on search engines and social media to increase visibility and drive targeted traffic to your website. Monitor and analyze campaign performance to refine your approach continually.

Automated Email Marketing: Implement automated email marketing campaigns to retarget your sales leads and keep your audience engaged. Personalize messages to shoppers’ interests and trigger the right email to reach shoppers at the right time.

Converting Your Website to a Digital Storefront

A digital storefront is a website that provides everything your shoppers need to research and prepare for a unit purchase. This includes rich vehicle detail pages, high-quality inventory images, digital customer service such as live chat and a clear path to progress through the buying process.

