Voting now open for AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame has announced that voting is now open for Class of 2023 nominees. The 16 nominees from eight areas of influence include: Ambassadors & Industry, Design & Engineering, Dirt Track, Leadership & Rights, Motocross & Supercross, Off-Road, Road Racing and Specialty Competition.

Voting ends Sunday, June 18 for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2023. (Photo: AMA)

Competition nominees:

Jim Belland (Dirt Track)

Ryan Dungey (Motocross & Supercross)

Eraldo Ferracci (Road Racing)

Barry Hawk (Off Road)

Grant Langston (Motocross & Supercross)

Brent Thompson (Dirt Track)

Ryan Young (Specialty Competition)

Non-competition nominees:

Rita Coombs (Ambassadors & Industry)

Robert Coy (Ambassadors & Industry)

Michael Czysz (Design & Engineering)

Travis Pastrana (Ambassadors & Industry)

Rodney Roberts (Leadership & Rights)

Paul Schlegel (Ambassadors & Industry)

Rick Sieman (Leadership & Rights)

Buddy Stubbs (Ambassadors & Industry)

Barry Willey (Design & Engineering)

“The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame nominees for 2023 include a diverse and accomplished group of men and women who’ve demonstrated exceptional achievements in competition, advocacy and promotion of the sport of motorcycling,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “They have contributed significantly to the advancement of motorcycling in various areas, from excelling in dirt track, motocross and road racing competition, to advocating for motorcyclists’ rights, to creating enduring events that have helped grow motorcycling, to creating innovative motorcycle designs. We’re honored to recognize this year’s nominees and eagerly anticipate announcing the Class of 2023 soon.”

Eligible voters include previous Hall of Fame inductees, members of the AMA and AMHF Boards of Directors, and members of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Category Selection Committees. AMA Life Members with at least 25 years of consecutive membership are also eligible to vote but should update their contact information to receive the latest updates and announcements pertaining to the voting process.

Voting ends Sunday, June 18 at 11:59 p.m. To vote on this year’s nominees, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame-class-of-2023.