If you are like many dealers, you may be struggling with profitability due to rising operating costs, high floor plan interest, and big curtailments. This may lead you to search for effective ways to improve profitability. Reinsurance allows you to participate financially in extended vehicle warranties and other F&I products, increasing your bottom line while providing a wealth-building opportunity that offers substantial tax benefits.

Morgan Stanley is hosting a webinar on maximizing profits in your F&I department on June 25 at 1 pm EST. (Photo: Morgan Stanley)

Whether you want to establish a reinsurance entity or enhance an existing one, this webinar will serve as an essential tool for navigating today’s challenging economic landscape. It will help you turn your current financial challenges into long-term financial security and stability to safeguard your dealership’s future.

The webinar will take place on June 25 at 12 p.m. CST/ 1 p.m. EST. To sign up, visit Morgan Stanley’s events landing page.

This webinar session will cover:

For those new to reinsurance, learn the fundamental principles and the financial impact it can have on your dealership.

For those who already have a reinsurance entity, you will learn advanced strategies to maximize its growth, effectiveness, and overall financial impact on your dealership.

You will learn to develop a process in your dealership to continue to support and maximize your F&I and reinsurance results on an ongoing basis.

Safe Harbor Resource Group

Scott Miller is a partner at Safe Harbor Resource Group. He is also an independent RV, Auto, Powersports, and Marine industries agent. He has assembled both the finest and most experienced F&I specialists in the industry along with the most reliable administrative partners across the U.S. He specializes in F&I Training, Performance Coaching, Safe Harbor Academy, Sit-in Specialists, Full Integration, Real-time Reporting, Re-insurance, and Lifetime Warranty Programs.

The Stanek-Haack Group at Morgan Stanley

Brad Stanek, CFP, is an RVDA member, financial advisor, executive director, and certified financial planner, and is registered to do business in all 50 states. Having worked with countless RV dealers for more than a decade, he is highly familiar with the many challenges RV dealers face in achieving their unique financial goals. In fact, Brad spends over 90% of his time assisting dealers with their wealth and exit plans. The Stanek-Haack Group prides itself on helping dealers become financially independent of their dealerships, assisting over 200 dealers with graceful business exit strategies.