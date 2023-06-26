Grandude’s Motorcycle Shop celebrates grand opening in Colorado

The husband-and-wife team of Derrick and Krista Smith turned their passion into a new motorcycle business recently in Longmont, Colorado, near Boulder, according to a report in the Longmont Leader. The couple opened the shop in a grand opening full of supporters, which is a testament to their efforts to support the community as much as their craftsmanship.

Derrick Smith cuts the ribbon to open Grandude's Motorcycle Shop. (Photo: Longmont Leader)

“This is a longtime dream,” Smith told the newspaper. “To be involved with all my friends and my family, and all of them, pulling everything they got to make it happen so quickly.”

Before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new shop (Located at 945 Main St., Longmont, Colorado), Smith recounted his journey to the founding of Grandude's Motorcycle Shop and his passion for both the community and the motorcycle industry.

Smith brings an impressive 30 years of experience to Grandude's, garnered from working on nearly every make and model of motorcycle. Smith's mechanical journey began after joining a bike club as a young man in Nebraska.

The shop offers maintenance, transportation and repair for a variety of motorcycles and powersports vehicles.

Read the complete story on Longmont Leader's website.