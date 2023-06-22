PSB to recognize industry leaders during honors night in November

Powersports Business magazine will accept 40 Under 40, Women With Spark, and Best-In-Class nominations forms for the 2023 Accelerate Conference through July 31. What department does your dealership excel in? Share with us by submitting a Best-In-Class nomination form and join us in honoring your team at the conference, which will be held on Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas. We're excited to see you there!

This year we're changing it up. We would like to recognize professionals from all parts of the industry including dealerships, OEMs, parts vendors and more. Click the links below to nominate a peer for the 40 Under 40 or Women With Spark Awards and a dealership for the Best-In Class-Award:

Best-In-Class

Nominate a dealership for a Best-In-Class Award here!

Powersports Business magazine is looking for exceptional dealership performances for its 2023 Best-In-Class Dealership Awards.

Is a particular department or segment of your dealership operations known for its exceptional performance? Did your dealership set a new benchmark in a particular operations category in 2022?Nominate your dealership today!

Any dealership that offers new and/or pre-owned unit sales is eligible for the Best-In-Class Dealership Awards. Nominators can be from any company or organization that does business in the powersports industry (dealership owners/operators/staff, OEM and distributor sales reps, etc.). Self-nominations are accepted.

Powersports Business recognizes dealerships from around the country for their best practices at the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

40 Under 40

Nominate a 40 Under 40 candidate here!

The Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Award celebrates 40 people in the industry who are under 40 years old and doing amazing work. The award winners work in dealerships, technology, services, and in manufacturing; this award program is open to all who work in the powersports industry.

Nominated by their peers and chosen by our staff, the professionals honored here are leaders who drive improvements in sales, service, customer relations, marketing and technology, engineering, and more. They’re helping grow the industry locally and nationally, and we need your help finding and recognizing them.

Powersports Business awards 40 Under 40 honorees at the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Women With Spark

Nominate one of your peers for the Women With Spark Award here!

Powersports Business magazine is looking for women who have ignited a spark within the industry. Nominate one of your peers today!

The Powersports Business Women with Spark Award celebrates women and their accomplishments, dedication and hard work. The award winners work in dealerships, technology, services, and in manufacturing; this award program is open to all who work in the powersports industry.

Nominated by their peers and chosen by our staff, the professionals honored here are forward-thinking leaders who impact co-workers, customers, and business culture and are invaluable to the success of their dealership or company.

Powersports Business awards women in our industry who ignite a spark at the 2022 Accelerate Conference.