Denago to showcase 2023 e-bikes at the Sea Otter Classic

Denago is in the final stages of preparation for its display at the 2023 Sea Otter Classic, April 20-23, 2023. The e-bike brand will reveal its newest models to consumers and dealers during what is dubbed "the world's largest bicycle festival."

Denago is welcoming dealers to visit their booth at the Sea Otter Classic to view the new line-up. (Photo: Denago)

Preview versions of the eXC1 and eXC2, Denago's upcoming first enthusiast mountain eBikes, featuring mid-drive motors and torque-sensing technology, will be on display at the e-bike maker's booth (#P72).

Denago has continued expanding its brick-and-mortar retail partner network and now has more than 110+ powersports dealers and bike shops offering the brand. Electric Bike Report also named the City Model 1 the "best entry-level commuter e-bike" due to its low MSRP of $1,299.

Denago says they are available to meet with future dealers during the festival from 1-2 p.m. for a meet and greet.

The Sea Otter Classic is expected to draw more than 70,000 attendees this year. The venue is located at the iconic Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, and is surrounded by a robust network of trails.