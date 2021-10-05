Michael Traub will become Chairman of Stihl executive board in 2022

Michael Traub will become the new chairman of the executive board of Stihl AG on February 1, 2022. He succeeds Dr. Bertram Kandziora, who is retiring shortly before his 66th birthday when his current executive board contract expires.

Michael Traub

“We are very happy that we were able to win over Mr. Traub for our family-owned company, someone we know will be bringing all his experience and competence to the position of chairman of the executive board,” said Dr. Nikolas Stihl, chairman of the Stihl advisory and supervisory board, in a company press release. “Mr. Traub not only has extensive experience in the management of large business units on various continents, but also brings with him in-depth knowledge of product and sales topics, IT, smart solutions and the start-up world.”

Born in Ehingen an der Donau, Germany, the 52-year-old economist spent two decades with the Bosch Group, working at locations in Germany and Asia as well as South and North America. After six years as CEO and president of Bosch Siemens Home Appliances North America, he took over the management of Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC in the U.S. in 2014 and later became CEO of Plum, Inc.

“The Stihl family as well as the Advisory and Supervisory Boards would like to extend our deepest thanks to our departing chairman, Dr. Kandziora, for his outstanding work in sustainably growing the Stihl Group over the past 20 years. Under the stewardship of Dr. Kandziora, Stihl was able to significantly expand its product portfolio and triple its revenue from 1.5 billion euros to 4.6 billion euros in the end of last year, as well as increase its workforce from 6,950 employees to 18,200. His efforts and the success of his approach were decisive factors in establishing the company’s current position as global leader,” said Dr. Nikolas Stihl.

Traub will join Stihl’s Executive Board as of November 1, 2021. Following a brief transition period, he will take over the position of chairman of the executive board from Kandziora on February 1, 2022.