Can-Am donates to Texas Game Wardens

As part of its Can-Am for a Cause program, Can-Am is donating a 2021 Can-Am Defender PRO to Gear Up for Game Wardens – a dedicated group of Texas citizens that’s partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to help advance the capabilities of Texas Game Wardens.

According to the announcement, Texas’ remote terrain varies from sprawling, wide open flatlands to some of the most grueling and unforgiving landscape in the country – that’s what makes it challenging for Texas Game Wardens to cover the more than 10 million miles they travel each year, watching over the lands, waters, wildlife, and people of Texas.

The donation was made in collaboration with East Texas Powersports – Lufkin. The brand’s North American HQ is in Plano, Texas, so the team has a front row seat to the challenges of being a Texas Game Warden.

Has your dealership partnered with any law enforcement? If so, let us know about it!