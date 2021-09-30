ATV riders organize for benefit ride

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, many powersports enthusiasts are organizing to support the cause.

A second annual ATV/UTV ride will be held this weekend by the Acadia Area ATV club in an effort to support breast cancer, with raised funds being donated to the Beth C Wright Cancer Resource Center and the American Cancer Society.

Powersports Business previously reported with Hattiesburg Cycles organized to donate $50 from every sale during the month of October 2020 for its local Forrest General Healthcare Foundation.

