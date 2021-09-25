NY officials vow to ‘crush’ illegal dirt bikes

Along the East Coast law enforcement’s fight against illegal dirt bikes continues to wage, with the NYPD recently crushing a collection of confiscated machines.

At an exhibition event attended by city leaders, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared, “these dirt bikes do not belong in New York City. It’s against the law. Period,” according to CBS New York. “Let’s crush these things now,” he later added.

“We will continue to be relentless in taking these bikes off the streets,” said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of the Support Services Bureau Robert Martinez at the event.

Powersports Business previously reported when the Philadelphia City Council unanimously approved legislation that amends the city’s traffic code to close the loophole on a law to now include ATVs and dirt bikes as an illegal street vehicle.