Minnesota allocates more than $1 million for ATV trail creation

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has approved more than $1 million in regional trails grant money to fund 250 miles of ATV trails in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune, the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation approved a $1.1 million grant to complete the Prospector Loop Trail's second phase of construction, which will include building the Beaver River bridge to connect Ely to Babbitt and Tower.

When the ATV trail system is completed, it will link five northeastern Minnesota cities – Ely, Babbitt, Embarrass, Soudan and Tower – with Bear Head Lake State Park, Lake Vermilion State Park and the Lake County Regional ATV Trail.

The Iron Range board last week also approved another $1.2 million in regional trails grants in other communities, including:

• $162,500 for trail improvements at McKinley Park in Breitung Township.

• $50,000 to complete Hidden Valley Bike Park in Ely.

• $139,500 for a trail connector in Grand Rapids.