Harley-Davidson, Wounded Warrior Project announce Operation Personal Freedom

The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and Harley-Davidson have announced Operation Personal Freedom – a campaign that connects Harley-Davidson enthusiasts to wounded veterans, and helps raise critical support for WWP's life-changing mental health programs.

"Harley-Davidson consistently demonstrates a deep passion for supporting injured veterans and their families through Wounded Warrior Project," said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP Vice President of Business Development. "Operation Personal Freedom will have lasting impacts on warriors as they begin their next mission in life."

According to the announcement, Operation Personal Freedom will include:

Rolling Project Odyssey: Sponsored by Harley-Davidson since 2015, this WWP program is a unique motorcycle group riding experience that aims to support veterans in their recoveries from invisible wounds of war. One of WWP's mental health programs, Project Odyssey is a 12-week mental health program that uses adventure-based learning to help warriors manage and overcome their invisible wounds and empower them to live productive and fulfilling lives. Rolling Project Odyssey will begin with five days of riding, using the motorcycle as the catalyst for the program to provide mental health education. Milwaukee hosted the first Rolling Project Odyssey last month and the next one will be in the Florida Keys (Oct. 11-15, 2021).

New co-branded apparel: Harley-Davidson released new WWP co-branded apparel online and in select dealerships on Sept. 1. The company will donate 10% of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of every item sold to the veterans' nonprofit.

Consumer donation campaign: Harley-Davidson customers and WWP supporters can honor and empower warriors and their families by giving back in select stores and online now until Nov. 14. Warriors and their families never pay a penny for any WWP program or services because they already paid their dues on the battlefield.

Dealership events: Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country will host fundraisers and connection events benefitting WWP. Contact your local dealership for more information.

Operation Personal Freedom marks the latest example of Harley-Davidson's support of injured veterans through WWP.

