NPA announces Logan Kimball as new North Central Territory Sales Manager

National Powersport Auctions (NPA), the lead provider of powersport remarketing and auction services, is excited to announce the hiring of Logan Kimball as North Central Territory Sales Manager. Kimball, who is based in Minneapolis, will be responsible for the growth and cultivation of dealer relations within his home state of Minnesota, plus Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Logan Kimball

“We’ve been looking for the right person to fill this role and help build NPA’s presence in this region for a while, so we’re excited to have Logan on board,” said VP of Sales Mike Murray in the announcement. “He is young, charismatic, and enthusiastic about both the business and industry. We are confident he’ll do a great job establishing relationships with new dealers while maintaining and growing our existing relationships with current dealers. This is key to our success, as we know dealers have different options when it comes to their wholesale and pre-owned needs.”

Kimball, who has six years of industry experience, spent the last two as the Internet Sales Manager at Tousley Motorsports in St Paul, Minnesota, where he was initially exposed to NPA. “I was definitely familiar with NPA before I started,” said Kimball in the announcement. “I actually sat with my previous boss many times and watched him bid during the auction. I always found it very exciting. Since then, it’s been a dream of mine to work for NPA, so it’s surreal to be in this position. I’m excited for the opportunity to travel, meet all of the dealers that share the same passion and continue to grow my own territory.”

With a slew of powersports vehicles in his garage, Kimball truly lives and breathes his passion for the industry. “I started riding when I was three and have enjoyed it ever since. I now have a long list of toys… A 2000 Harley-Davison Dyna Super Glide Bobber, a 2016 Yamaha FZ-09, a 2003 Polaris Pro-X 700 snowmobile and a 1999 Bayliner Capri 2050, if you count boats. At our cabin we also share a few Can-Am Outlander ATV’s and a Can-Am Defender HD10. I feel so lucky to be able to work every day in an industry that I am very passionate about and actively do myself. It is a dream come true.”