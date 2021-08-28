Dealership hosts meet and greet for NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki

Zeigler Auto Group will be hosting an official meet and greet event for Josh Bilicki on Saturday, August 21, at Zeigler Motorsports in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature opportunities for autographs and photos with Bilicki and number 52, the Zeigler-sponsored 2021 Ford Mustang designed by Orion Biedrzycki of Hershy Designs.

The dealer group also announced earlier this week that it will be sponsoring Josh Bilicki - of Rick Ware Racing (RWR) - for the Firekeepers Casino 400 of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, August 22, at Michigan International Speedway.

"I am very excited to be teaming up with Zeigler Auto Group and Zeigler Motorsports at Michigan International Speedway this year. This seemed to be a very natural fit, for several different reasons. Zeigler Auto Group is expanding into my home state of Wisconsin, which is very exciting for me to have them close to my home,” said Bilicki in an announcement.

During the event, there will also be chances to win tickets to watch Bilicki at every hour, as well as other prizes and giveaways. Zeigler Motorsports’ on-site restaurant and bar, Trak-Houz Bar & Grill, will also be open with plenty of specials for the entire community to enjoy.

"These are exciting times for the team at Zeigler Auto Group to partner and support such a promising young man like Josh! Josh's past experiences with motocross & now racing cars align perfectly with our teams across the Auto Group & Motorsports locations," said Chris Snyder, general manager at Zeigler Motorsports, in the announcement.

Zeigler has purchased nine new stores over the last 16 months, with Zeigler Honda of Racine, Zeigler Toyota of Racine, Zeigler Hyundai of Racine and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha, encompassing its most recent acquisition. As Zeigler’s first in Wisconsin, the four-dealer purchase adds 14,000 vehicle sales a year to the organization with the auto group pacing to retail over 67,000 vehicles collectively and over $2.2 billion in sales next year.

Other previous acquisitions include Subaru of Merrillville, purchased in May of this year; and Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg, and INFINITI of Hoffman Estates purchased in January of last year.

