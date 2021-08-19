Harley-Davidson announces ‘Let’s Ride’ sweepstakes challenge

Harley-Davidson has announced it continues to celebrate the summer riding season and the open road with the unveiling of the “Let’s Ride Challenge” – a sweepstakes that encourages riders to rack up miles via the H-D.com app in order to unlock prizes as each milestone is reached. In addition, the sweepstakes also features personal riding challenges, including instant win games that provide riders a chance to win.

"We want to acknowledge and reward our Harley-Davidson riders, in the United States and Canada, for all the miles they're putting in this summer," said Theo Keetell, vice president of marketing, in the announcement. "The 'Lets Ride Challenge' sweepstakes will encourage our riders to seek out new adventures, unlock new prizes and experience instant win games, as part of the Harley-Davidson community."

From July 23 through September 30, riders in the U.S. and Canada who enter by registering on www.Harley-Davidson.com/ride or the H-D App. Through riding-related milestones and activities, by visiting their local Harley-Davidson dealer, and by alternative methods of entry, participants can earn entries for a chance to win prizes at increasing thresholds.