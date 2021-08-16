Dealership’s PowerRide University announces new executive director

PowerRide University saw success in their first two seasons of operating a motorcycle training school and has expanded to a total of nine ranges in 2021, with more planned to open in 2022, and is adding a new executive director to continue its growth. PowerRide University, launched by Coleman Powersports and general manager Kim Harrison, has entered into an agreement with Dr. Donald Green to become the Executive Director of the Woodbridge, Virginia-based operation.

Green is a lifetime motorcyclist with more than 30 years of training knowledge, experiential learning, and organizational management. His leadership, organizational change, and quality assurance systems have been critical to his role in rider education. His formal education includes a Doctorate in Adult Education Leadership, Masters in Adult Education, Graduate of the Army’s Command and General Staff College, and a Bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Green is a certified Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) RiderCoach since 2010 and RiderCoach Trainer since 2012. Previous positions and experiences include site-lead instructor and manager for Fort Knox, Kentucky’s - Army Traffic Safety Program; State program regional coordinator for Kentucky Motorcycle Program; MSF Indiana state motorcycle safety program manager; Workshop presenter for the International Rider Education Training Systems (IRETS), State Motorcycle Safety Association (SMSA), and the Institut Fur Zweiradsicherheit (IFZ – Germany).

Green is also a lifetime HOG member, a lifetime AMA member, and was awarded AMA’s 2014 Road Rider of the year award for his work in motorcycle rider education. His certifications include the Basic Rider Course (BRC) for both two and three wheel, BRC level 2, Advanced Rider Course, Military Sport Riders Course, Returning Rider BRC, Introductory Motorcycle Experience, SMARTrainer, and Quality Assurance Specialist (QAS) rider curriculums.

CEO Richard Stein, Director of Training Hank Waters and PowerRide's senior management welcome Green to the team.

PowerRide University is now Virginia's top choice for two- and three-wheeled motorcycle education. All of its Rider Coaches are experienced and nationally certified in teaching the public how to ride a motorcycle safely and still have fun. It offers introductory classes, basic and advanced classes for ages 16 and up. It is approved by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and the Virginia Rider Education Program, which allows it to issue students their Virginia motorcycle endorsement upon successful class completion. Students will learn to ride using brand new 2020/2021 motorcycles from Can-Am, Honda, Harley, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Kymco.

For more information, please visit http://www.powerrideuniversity.com

Advertisement