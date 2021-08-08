Women’s Motorcycle Tours partner with Dunlop Motorcycle Tires

Women's Motorcycle Tours welcomes Dunlop Tires as a sponsor of the Suffragists Centennial Motorcycle Ride, July 31 – Aug. 20, 2021 and the Women’s Motorcycle Festival & Conference, Aug. 19 - 22, 2021. Dunlop Motorcycle Tires will keep the team rolling on great tires before, during, and after the event.

“Dunlop makes great tires, and they are incredibly supportive of women’s events and empowering women riders,” said WMT founder Alisa Clickenger in the announcement. “I’ve been using their tires for a long time and one thing you always want is to be able to rely on: great tires. I am thrilled they are working with us on the Suffragists Centennial Motorcycle Ride and at the Women's Motorcycle Festival & Conference.”

For more than a century Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has been known for their innovation and leadership. Their tradition is built on high-performance technology that connects rider and road like never before. Today, Dunlop is recognized as a world-leader in motorcycle tire design, engineering and manufacturing excellence.

"We are happy to support the Suffragist Centennial Motorcycle Ride. I can't wait to be a part of the sendoff event in Portland, Oregon, and watch these amazing women start their cross-country journey!" said Dunlop’s Northwest regional sales manager Misty Johnson in the announcement.