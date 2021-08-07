Lindeco Genuine Powersports introduces new Premium Adventure Touring brands to North America

Lindeco International Corporation has announced the expansion into the U.S. powersports market with the launch of Lindeco Genuine Powersports (LGP) and its brand new website, providing both consumers and dealers with easy access to its latest adventure equipment and accessories.

“We are thrilled to be expanding into the US Powersports market,” said Andres Escobar, president of Lindeco Genuine Powersports, in the announcement. “I have always been passionate about motorcycles and this new venture allows me to combine my love of motorcycles with our expertise in the distribution of premier motorcycle parts and accessories to U.S. customers and dealers.”

With the launch of Lindeco Genuine Powersports into North America, LGP aims to leverage its over 60 years of automotive parts distribution experience, plus four years of powersports distribution in Latin America, and bring it to the powersports marketplace. Its three brands to consumers and dealers include Enduristan waterproof luggage, Mitas Tires and MSC Moto steering dampers.