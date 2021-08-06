Honda embraces long-term remote work opportunities for U.S. associates

Honda will provide some of its U.S. associates more workplace flexibility by providing long term opportunities to work remotely. Under this new approach, eligible associates will be able to work from home or in satellite locations for all or part of their workweek.

The decision marks a significant pivot toward the future as Honda adapts its policies to match evolving workstyles. Remote work is a critical recruiting and retention tool for the talent Honda needs to achieve its vision of a carbon free and collision free future and expanding life's potential for people everywhere. With the shift toward more flexibility, Honda's talent pool expands dramatically, increasing its ability to maintain the quality Honda customers have come to expect while innovating and transforming its broad range of customer products and services.

"This expansion of remote work opportunities reflects lessons learned over the past 18 months and a recognition of the needs of Honda's current and future workforce," said Rich Richardson, vice president of Human Resources, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Our remote work policy creates more flexibility so that wherever works get done, Honda associates will continue to collaborate with each other and create value for our customers and society."

While Honda continues to monitor the pandemic situation, the policy change is planned for October 1, 2021, but associates not already working remotely can begin transitioning to their new workstyles as soon as August 30. In addition to traditional onsite roles, Honda is introducing new "virtual" and "hybrid" workstyles based on an associate's role and responsibilities.

Honda is also working to understand the unique needs and interests of associates who cannot work remotely and plans to introduce new offerings to enhance the on-site work experience as early as this fall.