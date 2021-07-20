Restaurant, museum, dealership combo opens in Florida: report

Combining food, booze, history and powesports all together, a new business complex recently opened in Florida.

The OCC Road House & Museum sells food and booze in an indoor-outdoor space that features two live music stages, pool tables, beer booths and foosball. Meanwhile, next door is Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson offering a 15,000 square-foot showroom, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The venue aims to host live music nightly, and should provide ample opportunity for the dealership to be visible to other members of the community.

Has your dealership considered partnering with neighboring businesses for events? Oftentimes even crazy ideas can bring in all sorts of new patrons.