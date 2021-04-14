Dunlop hires new product manager

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has announced Chris Siebenhaar as a new product manager. Siebenhaar will join the team at the Rancho Cucamonga, California, headquarters. After more than 25 years of trusting and using the Dunlop brand as an AMA Road Racer and product development specialist, Siebenhaar will work for the tire company he has always preferred.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the Dunlop team. His background in product development, testing and marketing will add value to our process of bringing world-class products to our customers. Of course, his racing experience will allow him to bring perspective that we are eager to benefit from,” said Mike Buckley, sr. vice president of Dunlop Motorcycle Tires sales and marketing.

Siebenhaar is a long-time motorcycle enthusiast who began riding off-road at the young age of 4 years old and competed on all facets of motorcycling from motocross. After years of professional road racing, Siebenhaar worked for many different companies in the motorcycle industry providing product feedback all while still enjoying the sport and advancing product offerings. In addition to working on new product development, Siebenhaar will play a role in new product launches and working as a resource to the collective motorcycle industry press for their tire needs.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to work for Dunlop and stay within the motorcycle industry I love so much. For a lot of people motorcycles are a lifestyle and just an image for them, it’s never been that way for me. To me, motorcycling was always a way to get away from all the drama,” Siebenhaar said. “I love that when putting on the helmet, it’s just you. While racing you are connecting the dots, laps after lap and it’s all that matters. It’s very grounding for me, it’s what I relate to and generally makes me happy to my core.”