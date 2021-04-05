MIC Board of Directors re-elects officers

The Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) Board of Directors has announced it has elected Paul Vitrano to continue serving as its association chair. Vitrano is the senior assistant general counsel for Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Inc.

Re-elected as vice chair was Chuck Boderman, vice president, general administration business unit at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. And the board re-elected Jim Woodruff, CEO of National Powersport Auctions, as secretary/treasurer.

Powersports Business recently interviewed Woodruff in its digital edition Get To Know section about his background, as well as, NPA’s plans moving forward.

"The MIC did a great job of leading the powersports industry through the tumultuous 2020, and now we are embarking on a new phase to build on our industry's momentum," said Vitrano in the announcement.

Nine other directors round out the board, including: Nicole Allen with Akrapovič d.d.; Derek Brooks with Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.; Jeff Brown with EagleRider; Tim Calhoun with Quin Design Helmets; Kerry Graeber with Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Robin Hartfiel of Dealernews; John Hinz of KTM North America, Inc.; Bill Jenkins of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; and Rod Lopusnak of Triumph Motorcycles America.

"The MIC Board of Directors has been an invaluable resource to me in my early tenure as president and CEO of the association," said Erik Pritchard. "The MIC team and I are looking forward to what the industry can achieve in 2021."