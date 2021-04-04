ROHVA Board of Directors elects officers

The Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA) Board of Directors has announced it has elected Russ Brenan, senior advisor, government relations and public affairs, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., as its chair. Elected as vice chair was Alexandre Borduas, senior advisor, public affairs and government relations, BRP, Inc. And Michael Mitchell, senior general counsel, Polaris Inc., was elected secretary/treasurer.

"Our industry is at an inflection point and the ROHVA team has done a great job of staying on top of relevant policy and regulatory issues affecting every U.S. side-by-side company," said Brenan. "We look forward to making the most out of every challenge and opportunity 2021 will bring us."

Four other directors complete the board: Landon Ball, director of regulatory compliance for Textron Specialized Vehicles; Michael Davidson, vice president, sales and service, for Mahinda Vehicle Sales and Services, Inc.; Colin Miller, M/C public relations - inroad media coordinator of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; and Ryan Stiver, ATV/SxS business planning and strategy manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

"The last year was extraordinary, and in working with our board, the ROHVA team was able to help keep our industry rolling," said Erik Pritchard, ROHVA president and CEO. "We're off to a strong start to make 2021 even more productive."