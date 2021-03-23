Yamaha’s Matt Potter Joins MSF Board of Trustees

Yamaha Motor Corporation’s Matt Porter has been named the newest member of the MSF Board of Trustees.

Potter is a regional business manager who has served 14 years with Yamaha, and resides with his family in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania.

"I am very excited to join the MSF Board of Trustees and I'm looking forward to getting to work," Potter said. "I have been passionate about motorcycles my whole life. It's my pleasure to be nominated to the board and I will continue to share my passion for motorcycling while working to promote rider education, safety, and public awareness."

"The MSF will benefit from the fresh perspectives coming from a number of board members who have recently joined," said Robert Gladden, MSF vice president of training operations. "Staff members are looking forward to valuable input from them and our veteran trustees as we move into our busy spring and summer months."