Dual sport touring company launches

A group of long-time motorcycle industry insiders have formed a new company called Speed & Sport Adventure, LLC, that will specialize in high-end dual-sport rides. The company will focus on providing VIP-style tours that are celebrity led with some of the biggest names in the motocross, supercross, off-road and road racing communities.

With a wealth of talent and experience on board, the team is led and owned by Jennifer Emig (CEO), Ken Faught (President), Mark Kariya (V.P. Special Events), Destry Abbott (off-road legend), Grant Langston (former AMA/FIM Motocross Champ turned TV commentator), Vanessa Doleshal (V.P. Marketing), Andrew Short (former AMA Supercross & Motocross star turned rally racer), Ryan Sipes (first American to win the ISDE overall), Colin Edwards (2-time World Superbike Champion/MotoGP hero) Cody Webb (EnduroCross champ), Matt Buyten (X-Games Gold Medalist), Paul Krause (Desert legend), Kevin Hines (AMA National Enduro Champ), Scott Bright (Rally & Enduro star), Tony Blazier (Motocross Historian), Rob Johnson (Former GNCC promoter), Cameron Coatney (former magazine editor), Josh Gagnon (motocross collector), Dave Drakes (Owner of The Collective Experience), Mike Banfield (Off-Road Support), Dan Hayakawa (EnduroCross racer), Lendon Smith (owner of Seat Concepts) and many more.

“Ken and I have traveled all over the world together and this is something we wanted to do for a very long-time, said award-winning photojournalist Mark Kariya. “Ken and I worked together at Dirt Rider magazine and have done tours all over the world and decided there was something missing.”

“There are a lot of fun tours around the world, but nothing that really caters to the ultra-high-end rider,” said Jennifer Emig. “Park City 2021 – the Legend’s Ride, will be based out of a house that is nearly 30,000 square feet. Every rider will have their own bedroom, private restroom and all the amenities that you would expect from a world-class tour. There is an indoor swimming pool, and some of the most-fun riding found anywhere in the country. We will have a private chef for some of the meals, celebrity riders that will be announced soon, and the ride will explore beautiful parts of Utah. There will be a wide variety of activities, world-class bench racing, and a few surprises.”

“I have known most of the staff for over 25 years and they are legit. Good times await,” said AMA Motocross/Supercross Champion/Motocross des Nations winner Jeff Ward.

Speed & Sport Adventures is only accepting nine riders for Park City 2021 – The Legend’s Ride – and the cost is $9,850 per person (riders must be 21 years or older). Riders are encouraged to bring their own bikes, but Speed & Sport Adventures also has a fleet of KTM 350 and 500EXC-Fs for rent. The company will also help arrange private jet service, helicopter pickup from the airport, and/or exotic car rental for an extra fee.

Speed and Sport Adventures is sponsored by KTM, Parts Unlimited, Thor, Moose, Alpinestars, Kenda, EKS Brand, Pole Position Raceway, Fixate Designs, Works Connection, Fastway/ProMoto Billett, Spider Grips, IMS Products, Troy Lee Designs, Langston Motorsports, Taco Moto, Seat Concepts, Maxima, ZLT, AXP Racing, Funnelweb Filters, Dumonde Tech, Laka Coolers, Epic Garage Design, Soda Jerk Shot, BME Motorsports, Sorensen Motorsports, and PNG, and also has partnered with The Kurt Caselli Foundation and Road2Recovery. The tours will also be sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association.