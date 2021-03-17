Brunswick production facility continues hiring spree: report

As spring approaches, watercraft manufacturers are making every effort to keep up with increased demand this season.

According to reporting from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune, Brunswick's production facility in New York Mills, Minnesota, where Lund and Crestliner boats are built, has added 114 positions in the past six months and needs to fill 60 more.

The decision to increase production comes as the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) estimates overall industry inventory levels remain 20 to 60% below average.

What are you seeing for demand for watersports machines in your area? Let us know in the comments below!

