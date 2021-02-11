R&S Powersports Group’s Alcon to chair MIC Dealer Advisory Council

The Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) has announced Rick Alcon, of Team R&S Powersports Group in New Mexico, as chairman of the Dealer Advisory Council.

“Since 2013, the Dealer Advisory Council has been an important conduit between riders, dealers, OEs, aftermarket companies and the MIC Board of Directors,” said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council. “Rick brings decades of industry and leadership experience, which will help continue to make the DAC an invaluable resource for dealers across the country.”

For 35 years, Alcon has served as Team R&S Powersports Group president and CEO. Further demonstrating his deep involvement in motorcycling, he is also the chairman for the New Mexico OHV Program Advisory Board, a multi-year chairman of a 20 Group, a member of the New Mexico Motorcycle Dealers Leadership Board, and a lifelong member of the American Motorcyclist Association.

Alcon was selected by the members of the DAC, including Curtis Sloan, Sloan’s Motorcycle ATV; Kim Harrison, Coleman PowerSports; Bob Althoff, Farrow Harley-Davidson and owner of Dealernews; and Kevin Lackey, Freedom Powersports.

“As our industry continues the work to manage legislative issues, create enhanced distribution channel experiences, and promote ridership, the MIC Dealer Advisory Council is poised to play an increasingly important role in the industry,” Alcon said. “We look forward to being more accessible to MIC dealer members and developing a stronger, more meaningful relationship with the MIC Board of Directors. Together we can further our mutual goal of guiding the powersports industry into the future.”