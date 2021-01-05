Michigan Snowmobile Festival cancelled for 2021

The Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau announced on Jan. 4 that the annual Michigan Snowmobile Festival has been postponed until February 2022.

According to event marketing, “The Michigan Snowmobile Festival is all about riding” with “Michigan’s Richest Snowmobile Fun Run” originally scheduled for February, 2021.

The event was last cancelled in 2017 due to a lack of snow.

Powersports Business recently spoke with two different marketing experts in the latest edition to offer advice on event planning during the pandemic.

What events, or lack thereof, are you seeing in your area for 2021? Drop a line to NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com and let us know what’s going on!