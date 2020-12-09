Suzuki’s Chase Rastegar joins MSF Board of Trustees

The newest member of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) Board of Trustees is Chase Rastegar, assistant manager, national sales and dealer development, Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.

"I am pleased and excited to be appointed as a member of the MSF Board of Trustees by Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.," Rastegar said in the announcement. "I am a lifelong enthusiast who lives and breathes motorcycles. Using my dealership and OEM-level experience, I hope to bring innovative and interesting points of view to the group."

"The MSF staff looks forward to a great year of work with the new board, and we appreciate the backing of each member company," said Robert Gladden, MSF vice president of training operations. "The MSF had a number of successes this year, despite everything, and much of that comes down to our board members, our funders, our staff members, and hundreds of people in the training community all across the country, and even around the world."

The MSF promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. The MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by the MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973.

Chase Rastegar