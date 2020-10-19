Trunk or treat! Lima Harley-Davidson hosts Halloween-themed food drive: report

Lima Harley-Davidson of Lima, Ohio, hosted an adapted food drive for its community this past weekend, mixing in a little Halloween fun with its philanthropic service.

According to Lima News, participants up to age 17 could arrive at the shop in costume and trick or treat, as well as, compete for prizes.

“We are partnering with one of our charities that we work with closely, Rolling Thunder of Ohio Chapter 10, and we were looking for something fun to do with the community for a fall event,” said Tara Joyce, general manager of Lima Harley-Davidson, told the Lima News. “We decided an outside trunk or treat would allow us to maintain safe distance and bring some kids out that normally wouldn’t come to a Harley dealership.”

Time and time again we hear how community events help sew reciprocating partnerships between surrounding communities and dealerships. Does your shop have anything planned this season?