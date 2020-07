During COVID-19, dealerships are trying to find the sweet spot of hours of operation that makes the buying experience enjoyable for customers and manageable for the shop staff.

Texas Harley-Davidson in Bedford has changed its hours of operation with an eye growth trends.

New store hours are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

That’s 61 operational hours per week.

