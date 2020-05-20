Royal Enfield on brake caliper corrosion in European countries

Following is a notification from Royal Enfield about a service action being taken on Interceptor INT 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles.

Royal Enfield has discovered a brake caliper corrosion related issue in a very small number of motorcycles in some specific countries. Upon investigation, it was revealed that this corrosion is brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts, to prevent formation of ice during winters.

This corrosion causes damage to the brake caliper piston bore and assemblies, and can result in unusual braking sound, increased brake drag, and may impact braking action.

While this issue has been reported only in a small number of cases, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, safety-related service action on the Interceptor INT 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles sold across geographies where certain salts are used to treat roads, and can potentially cause damage to the brake caliper assemblies.

This is a precautionary service intervention, and will be undertaken across the UK, the rest of Europe and Korea. With immediate effect, around 15,200 motorcycles sold in these markets will be called in for inspection, cleaning and part replacement, if required. In a later phase of the service action, as a preventive measure, the caliper assemblies on these motorcycles will be replaced with the improved part, before the end of this year.

We would like to reiterate that the 650 Twin motorcycles, the Himalayan are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability. The safety of our riders is of prime importance to us at Royal Enfield and we are deeply committed to the duty of care to all our customers. We are committed to swiftly implement the service action, and customers will be contacted through respective local dealerships.

U.S. Motor Vehicles:

Motorcycle models substantially similar to those encompassed in the foreign recall were distributed in the United States and Canada. At this time, Royal Enfield North America has not received any reported instances of corrosion or concerns with unusual brake performance in the motorcycle models at issue in the region. Different usage patterns, conditions, and road salt treatments between the foreign markets and North America suggest that the concern is unlikely to appear in the North American markets. Royal Enfield North America continues to monitor the markets to determine the appropriate action and will notify its dealers accordingly.