County council members vote in favor of July bike rally: report

While two large bike festivals in the area scheduled for May have been postponed, a July event might not be out of the question in one popular biker destination.

According to a report on South Carolina’s myhorrynews.com, Horry County leaders have given their blessing to a July motorcycle rally.

The Myrtle Beach area’s spring Bike Week and Atlantic Beach Bikefest are typically held in May, but were postponed due to the coronavirus.

Most members pointed to business that are in need of tourism dollars as their reason for the “yes” vote.

Read the article on myhorrynews.com here.