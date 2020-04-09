Dealership announces April 14 reopening

While the dealership will remain closed to the public, a dealership has targeted April 14 as the date it will resume regular store hours, with limitations, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cycle Zone Powersports in Topeka, Kansas, informed its 1,200 Facebook followers that the following sales procedures would be in place:

Dealership will be closed to the public

Parts sales done online and over the phone with curbside pickup only

Service department customers to observe social distancing guidelines

New and used unit sales done by phone, online and email only

The dealership continues to be available by phone or email until then.