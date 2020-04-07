Honda extends production halt of ATVs, side-by-sides at HSC through May 1

As the unprecedented economic impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 pandemic worsens, Honda continues to evaluate conditions and make temporary adjustments to its production operations in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles. As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand.

Honda of South Carolina Mfg., Inc. (HSC), which produces ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, is extending the production suspension through May 1. HSC originally suspended its production on March 26.