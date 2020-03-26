Triumph America picking up April, May floorplan interest

From the Communications Department at Triumph Motorcycles America:

For the months of April and May 2020, Triumph Motorcycles America will cover all floorplan interest accrued by target-hitting dealers on new Triumph Motorcycles. Additionally, all Triumph Parts, Accessories, and Clothing invoices due in March will be deferred for 30 days.

“The health and well-being of our dealer personnel, customers, and their families remains paramount,” said Rod Lopusnak, general manager. “We feel that these proactive steps will give our dealers added financial flexibility in dealing with this time of uncertainty. We will continue to monitor the current situation closely and take the necessary actions moving forward.”