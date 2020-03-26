County government forces dealership’s temporary closure

By order of its county government, a multiline dealership that carries powersports, outdoor power equipment and marine lines has been forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cycle Zone Powersports in Topeka, Kansas, is closed until further notice starting today, in compliance with Shawnee County's mandated Covid-19 shutdown order.

Among the Cycle Zone brands are Can-Am, KTM, Sea-Doo, Tracker Off Road, Yamaha, Bad Boy Mowers, Mahindra Roxor, Nitro, Sun Tracker, Tahoe and Tracker.

Here’s the dealership’s Facebook post: