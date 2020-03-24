MIC adapts to changing times

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Motorcycle Industry Council staff members are operating remotely and haven't slowed down one bit. In the interest of physical distancing, MIC offices are empty but the work for association members goes on without interruption.

"Things change, we adapt," said MIC president and CEO Erik Pritchard. "Our industry is facing a new world, along with everyone else. The association approach stays the same: collective efforts to benefit the powersports business and riders at large. We're well aware that the coronavirus pandemic will affect our members, big and small. We are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to help us all ride it out, together."

MIC leaders and department heads have canceled or postponed events in March and April, taking all precautions, while still performing critical functions and making plans for projects that can be done without assembling groups of people.

This month, MIC staff members have:

Written to the White House, congressional leadership, and all governors, seeking to keep powersport manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and dealerships in operation during emergency declarations. This way, service by qualified technicians, and parts and accessories, remain available to assist with essential activities including transportation, farming, law enforcement, emergency response for fires, remote rescue, and military operations.

Worked with the Americans for Free Trade coalition to get tariff relief for outdoor businesses.

Partnered with fellow Outdoor Recreation Roundtable members on keeping public trails and campsites open and accessible (if it can be done safely), as well as urging the federal government to include the outdoor industry, mostly made up of small businesses, in any economic stimulus packages.

Continued event work on AIMExpo presented by Nationwide, slated for October 1-4 in Columbus, Ohio.

Compiled results from the latest Motorcycle Consumer Experience Study, conducted late last year by the research and statistics department, and based on responses from 12,479 new on-highway motorcycle owners.

Facilitated media coverage demonstrating how it's still possible, and beneficial, to ride motorcycles while maintaining good physical distancing practices.

Generated mainstream and social media coverage supporting Women's History Month, highlighting notable women riders and making note of the growth in motorcycle ownership among women.

On Thursday, the MIC Board of Directors will meet by teleconference. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation Board of Trustees will do the same one day earlier.

"As always, the MIC and its staff are here for members," Pritchard said, encouraging them to reach out with any questions, concerns, or specific issues. Staff email addresses can be found under "Contact Information" at MIC.org. The website's home page also features a section on COVID-19 industry updates.