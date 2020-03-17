Mobile service pickup, delivery being offered

Banner Recreation and Marine, with locations in Kelowna, Golden and Vernon, B.C., has offered this information to its customers:

“To our valued customers and staff:

“At Banner Recreation & Marine the health, safety and well-being of our staff, customers and their families is our top priority during this time. We are open, we are here for you and all of your service, parts and sales needs. Our stores will remain open with regular hours until we are advised otherwise. Please check our website or social media accounts for any updates and changes. With the recent closures affecting businesses, sporting events and travel, there is no better time to get outside and enjoy some fresh air!

“In order to limit the potential impact of COVID-19 please note the following:

We are taking further steps to provide a safe and comfortable environment for everyone. Our staff will be cleaning high touch areas more frequently, places such as door handles, counters, etc.

Until further notice, we will not be participating at shows and events.

We have asked our staff to practice good hygiene and stay home if they or someone in the household is sick.

Following health authorities’ recommendations, we have put a hold on global travel by our employees and asked all staff traveling to return and self isolate in order to ensure our teams safety.

We ask any customers who have been in contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet been cleared, or have re-entered Canada since March 12 and have not completed their 14-day self-isolating period to use the options rather than visit the stores at this time.

“In efforts to serve our customers remotely we have implemented the following practices to ensure the safety of everyone:

Service Needs: Mobile service for customers in our immediate areas will be available. We will pick up your unit, bring it in for servicing and return the machine upon completion.

Parts, Clothing and Accessories: Customer are welcome to come to the store, however if you chose, you can order online, over the phone or through email and those orders can be shipped directly to you or picked up in store.

Sales and Financing: Our team will remain available to answer any questions you have and can be reached via email or by phone.

“For customers looking to buy, trade in, pre-order snowchecks we can help arrange for pickup and drop off any units, as well as financial paperwork to ensure our customers are comfortable.

“We are always open online at www.bannerrec.com

“Banner will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure we are following government and health recommendations. We will continue to communicate openly and in a timely manner as the situation develops. We appreciate your trust and confidence in our team, and value your ongoing business. Be safe.

“Sincerely,

“Derek Bannister

Dealer Principal”