Dealership in temporary closure; staff getting paid

It didn’t take long for a dealership in Missouri to decide that closing its doors temporarily is the best remedy for the current trend of retailing.

Owner Beth Ernst tells Powersports Business that she has decided to close the 65-year-old Doc’s Harley-Davidson in St. Louis until April 1.

“This was a hard decision but I was concerned for my team and for my customers,” Ernst said. “I told my staff that they will be paid and they did not have to take their sick days or use their vacation pay. This is a people business but we have to take care of our staff first. Somehow, I know we will all get through this uncertain time, God willing. Be safe out there everyone.”

Here's a Facebook post from the dealership, where you'll see that the comments from among the shop's 17,000 followers are 100 percent in support of the decision.

— Dave McMahon, editor