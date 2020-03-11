Dealership to rename bikefest to add community involvement

A summertime dealership bikefest will get a new name, with a goal making it a more inclusive event for both riders of various brands and the community at large, according to a report.
Kelly and Susan Lapping, co-owners of Harley-Davidson of Erie in Pennsylvania, have renamed Harley-Davidson of Erie BikeFest to simply Erie BikeFest, reports GoErie.com. The event is set for July 14-19.
Activities will be held at the Harley-Davidson of Erie’s 60,000-square-foot dealership and at Liberty Park’s Highmark Amphitheater along Erie’s bayfront, according to the article.
“The event name has been changed to align with our efforts to establish a more inclusive event that helps attract riders of all brands, while providing an economic boon to local businesses and the overall community,” Kelly Lapping told GoErie.com.