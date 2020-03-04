Weigh in on OHV recreation access with ARRA

A reminder from the Americans For Responsible Recreational Access (ARRA) that the organization provides a great (and free) way to weigh in in issues important to OHV recreation.

Many long-time members of the NOHVCC family will already be aware of Americans For Responsible Recreational Access (ARRA). Representatives from ARRA routinely participate in NOHVCC’s Annual Conferences, and ARRA was heavily engaged in many recent battles on Capitol Hill in support of safe and responsible OHV recreation (RTP reauthorization, lead ban, ROV standards, potential Wilderness and National Monument designations, etc.).

Newcomers to NOHVCC (or those who changed email addresses or otherwise dropped off ARRA’s list) should visit here to sign up as soon as possible.

Currently ARRA has a campaign to support increased funding for the Recreational Trails Program with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Sign up here:

ARRA’s Statement of Purpose:

Americans for Responsible Recreational Access (ARRA) was formed to ensure that Americans are not arbitrarily denied the right to responsibly experience and enjoy the public lands that belong to the citizens of the United States. The members of ARRA, which include horseback riders, personal watercraft users, off-highway vehicle and snowmobile riders, and vacationing families, have joined together to provide input on decisions regarding land use designation, recreation opportunities, and preservation. Its members seek responsible consideration of competing activities, which are based on sound environmental principles.

No alliance member believes that recreation enthusiasts have the right to exclusive, unregulated use of our national heritage, but all oppose land closure or extreme regulation, which denies responsible citizens access to public lands for multifaceted recreational pursuits.

ARRA focuses on the entire spectrum of issues surrounding the Crisis of Closure. We work with the Administration and its agencies, Congress, local governmental representatives and most importantly, the citizens who care about maintaining access to public lands and waterways for outdoor recreational activities.

ARRA also serves as a central clearinghouse for the many like-minded initiatives and individuals who fight for fundamental fairness in public land designation and recreation opportunity.