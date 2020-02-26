Yamaha Motor statement of support for coronavirus countermeasures in China

The following statement was released by Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. On Feb 26:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have been affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), particularly in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., with our group companies in China, have together provided a donation of 1.5 million yuan through the Shanghai Charity Foundation as part of efforts to help and prevent further spread of the infection.

It is our sincere hope that the affected people recover as quickly as possible, and that we can effectively combat the infection going forward.

[Company name] [Contribution]

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. 750,000 yuan

Yamaha Motor (China) Co., Ltd. 750,000 yuan

Group Total 1.5 million yuan

Yamaha Motor (China) Co., Ltd., is responsible for headquarters functions in China, imports, exports, and wholesales Yamaha Motor products and also exports components.