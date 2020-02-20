36-year Polaris veteran named as keynote speaker

USXC Racing, the largest cross-country snowmobile racing organization in North America, has named the guest speaker for its 2020 year-end awards program, and it’s a name that is a familiar face at Polaris.

Mike Hetteen, an expert in snowmobile racing and product development who retired in 2016 after 36 years with Polaris, will take the dais. Mike is the son of Polaris co-founder Allan Hetteen. Mike spent four years in Sales and Marketing, calling on dealers in the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota. For 32 years, Mike worked in Purchasing, holding various jobs with focus on supplier management, product development and procuring chassis and powertrain components in North America, Europe and Japan.

In the early 1980s, Mike was a Director for the International Cross Country Snowmobile Federation and served as the race director for the early years of the "Warroad Race," which was both a cross country race and early snocross race. Mike also promoted ATV races in the mid-1980s. While not actively involved in racing today, Mike still announces a few races and demolition derbies in northwest Minnesota.

Along with his working career, Mike has been active in various community groups; serving on the local hospital board for nineteen years, currently serving on the board of Oak Hills Bible College, and Missions In Motion (a missionary support organization). Along with this he is active in two local churches and the Gideons.

Mike enjoys spending time with his wife Janet, watching their grandchildren, boating and fishing on Lake of the Woods, snowmobiling, collecting and displaying antique snowmobiles and sharing the history of Polaris.

The 2020 USXC Racing Year End Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, April 4, at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota.